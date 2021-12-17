Pushpa Day 1 Box Office Collection: Career Best Figures For Allu Arjun!

Allu Arjun's latest film Pushpa, which hit the screens on December 17 (Friday) has opened to a thunderous response at the worldwide box office despite the Omicron scare. Reportedly, the rural entertainer has acquired a share collection close to Rs 40 crore on its opening day, outperforming the actor's previous outing Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, which had collected nearly Rs 36.83 crore.

With its theatrical run in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Pushpa has accumulated close to Rs 30 crore to its collection bank. On the other hand, the film which was released in Telugu along with the dubbed versions in Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada and Hindi managed to gather close to Rs 5 crore from the rest of India region. Well, going by the collection hunt of the film on day 1, looks like Pushpa has definitely set the cash registers ringing.

With the overwhelming responses flowing in from all corners and no major releases to clash with, the film is expected to weave magic at the box office in the days to come, especially during the weekends. Well, Pushpa has surely created mass hysteria and excitement among fans like no other, and with all the favourable reviews and appreciation coming his way the leading man must be on top of the world.

Pushpa directed by Sukumar features a star-studded cast including Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Sunil, Prakash Raj, Jagapathi Babu, Dhananjay and Anasuya Bharadwaj to name a few. Songs and scores of the film have been composed by renowned music director Devi Sri Prasad, while the photography and editing departments have been handled by Miroslaw Kuba Brozek and editor Karthika Srinivas respectively.

Speaking about Allu Arjun's upcoming projects, he had already announced two films- Icon And AA21 with Venu Sriram and Koratala Siva respectively. Reportedly, the two films have been shelved, however, there is no official confirmation in this regard. Also, Arjun will be prepping for the second part of Pushpa.