Pushpa Day 14 Box Office Collection: Allu Arjun’s Rural Entertainer Stays Decent On Thursday!

Pushpa, the latest film of Allu Arjun has successfully completed 2 weeks of its theatrical run. The film which released on December 17, ahead of Christmas has already crossed Rs 200 crore mark with its astounding theatrical run worldwide. Talking about the film's collection hunt in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the film has acquired a collection between Rs 35-50 lakh on day 14, making the total close to Rs 79.22 crore.

The gross collection of the film now stands at Rs 122.01 crore (approx). The rural entertainer started off its theatrical run garnering a whopping Rs 24.9 crore on its opening day. Despite a clash with releases including Spider-Man: No Way Home and Shyam Singha Roy, the film managed to achieve an impressive box office collection. However, now with the rise of Omicron cases in various parts of the country, night curfews and theatre shutdown are being announced, which might now take a toll on Pushpa.

Written and directed by Sukumar, Pushpa marks Allu Arjun's third outing with the helmer after Arya (2004) and Arya 2 (2009). Notably, Arya was the director's debut project in Telugu. Recently, during the 'thank you' meet of Pushpa, the Icon Star had reminisced the classic film that gave him his big break.

Coming back to Pushpa, the film features Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady. The rural drama high on action also stars actors like Fahadh Faasil Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Dhananjay, Sunil, Harish Uthaman, Vennela Kishore and Anasuya Bharadwaj in key roles.

On a related note, Allu Arjun will next be seen in Koratala Siva's #AA21, Venu Sriram's Icon and Sukumar's Pushpa: The Rule