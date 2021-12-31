Pushpa Day 15 Box Office Collection: Allu Arjun’s Film Shows Considerable Drop!

Director Sukumar's debut film Arya (2004) was a turning point in Allu Arjun's career. Post collaborating with him for its sequel (Arya 2- 2009), the actor joined forces with him for a rustic entertainer titled Pushpa: The Rise. The rural entertainer graced the theatres on December 17 ahead of Christmas. The film in all its sense has turned out to be one of the winners of 2021.

Pushpa's box office collection has been impressive so far and the film is still running successfully in theatres despite facing a clash with multiple releases including Ranveer Singh's 83, Nani's Shyam Singha Roy and Tom Holland's Spider-Man: No Way Home. The film has already completed two weeks of its theatrical run and is all set to enter its third weekend. Such is the power of the entertainer that even its screen count has increased on week 3. Yes, you heard us right! The film's week 1 and week 2 screen counts were 1401 and 1500, while the week 3 screen count is 1600, which means that the makers are expecting more crowd in the days to come, given the positive word of mouth and the new year weekend.

Speaking about the film's collection on day 15, the film witnessed a drop yet again on Friday as it could only accumulate a collection between Rs 20-30 lakh from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The total share of the film now stands at Rs 79.20 (share), while the gross is Rs 123.01 crore (Telugu region)

Directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers in association with Muttamsetty Media, the film features Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Dhananjay, Sunil, Prakash Raj and Anasuya Bharadwaj in supporting roles. Samantha Ruth Prabhu also appears in one of the songs of the film.