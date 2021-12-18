Pushpa Day 2 Box Office Collection: Allu Arjun-Sukumar’s Film Is Unstoppable!

There is no doubt that the Telugu audience is loving Allu Arjun's latest offering Pushpa. Despite the Omicron scare across the country, the cinema halls are running house full and tickets are getting sold out instantly. The film was released on December 17 amid much fanfare. As expected, the film garnered a great deal of attention soon after its release worldwide. The Allu Arjun factor has also favoured the film big time.

Fans are highly impressed with his performance in the entertainer along with the acting chops of the other actors. Though the technicalities of the film received a mixed response from critics and audience alike, looks like its storyline, crisp narration and performances of the actors, have compensated for it. Talking about business, the film opened its account at the box office by grossing Rs 35.5 crore in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana (Rs 24.90 share). The most collection came from the Nizam region where it acquired Rs 11.44 crore. Also, the film grossed Rs 71 crore with its theatrical run worldwide.

Well, on its second day in the Telugu region, the film accumulated a collection between Rs 15-20 crore (share), making the total between Rs 39.9-44.9 crore (share). Reportedly, the film collected nearly Rs 25 crore on day 2 from the worldwide box office.

Going by the collection hunt and positive word of mouth, the film might break a few records in the days to come if it continues its stability at the box office.

Pushpa directed by Sukumar features an ensemble cast including Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Sunil, Prakash Raj, Jagapathi Babu, Dhananjay and Anasuya Bharadwaj.

On a related note, Pushpa: The Rise's second part (yet-to-be-titled) has been confirmed by the makers and pre-production of the entertainer will hopefully begin very soon.