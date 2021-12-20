Pushpa Day 3 Box Office Collection: Allu Arjun’s Rural Drama Makes A Decent Impact!

It can't get bigger than this. Allu Arjun's latest film Pushpa is having its dream run at the box office. The film opened to a terrific response at the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana box office on Friday (December 17) and emerged as the best opener of the leading man's career. With its massive collection, the rural entertainer even outperformed his previous venture Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, one of the blockbuster hits of 2020.

On day 1, the film collected a share of Rs 24.90 (and Rs 35.5 gross), while on day 2, it acquired Rs 13.70 crore from the Telugu region. Well, on day 3, i.e. on Sunday, Pushpa maintained a steady pace and managed to accumulate a collection between Rs 8-12 crore from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, making the total collection close to Rs 50 crore. With its third day of theatrical run, the film has completed its first-weekend collection hunt.

Well, the influx of rave reviews on social media might help the film big time in collecting more moolah in the days to come. However, Pushpa will have to speed up the process, as Varun Tej's Ghani and Nani's Shyam Singha Roy will be gracing the cinema halls this Friday, which might lessen the screen counts of the Allu Arjun-starrer.

On a related note, the makers of Pushpa will be hosting the film's success party on December 21 (Monday) at Tirupati's Sri Venkateswara University Stadium. Directed by Sukumar, the rural drama has Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady and Fahadh Faasil as the main antagonist. The film follows Pushpa Raj, a red sandalwood smuggler who aims to become the kingpin of the illegal business.

Bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, the film has Sunil, Dhananjaya, Anasuya Bharadwaj in key roles.