Pushpa Day 5 Box Office Collection: Allu Arjun Starrer Stays Stable On Tuesday!

Allu Arjun is basking in the success of his latest release Pushpa. Directed by Sukumar, the film graced the theatres on December 17. As expected the film opened to a terrific response at the theatres with many praising the actor's enthralling performance, whistle worthy dialogues and action blocks.

Though Pushpa garnered favourable reviews from critics and audiences alike, the rural entertainer attracted a few controversies especially with regards to the 'van scene' and 'oo antava' song which didn't go down well with a section of audiences. The controversial scene was later deleted and a new version was screened from December 20.

Well, talking about the film's business, on days 1, 2 and 3 (first weekend), the film made a stupendous collection of Rs 24.9 crore, 13.70 crore and Rs 14.38 crore respectively. The pace of the film's collection hunt expectedly declined on Monday as it garnered Rs 6.92 crore (share) from Andhra Pradesh and the Telangana box office. Well, on Tuesday, the film is said to have accumulated a collection between Rs 4-6 crore from the Telugu region, making the total collection close to Rs 65 crore (share). As the film is just a couple of days away from completing its first-week theatrical run, one will have to wait and watch to see how much moolah the film rakes in in the days to come. On the other hand, it is to be seen if Pushpa overshadows the upcoming film Shyam Singha Roy starring Nani, Sai Pallavi and Krithi Shetty, which is all set to hit the theatres this Friday (December 24).

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa also features Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in pivotal roles.

Allu Arjun's upcoming projects are Icon and #AA21 with Venu Sriram and Koratala Siva respectively. He will also be prepping for the second instalment of Pushpa: The Rise.