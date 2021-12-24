Pushpa Day 9 Box Office Collection: Allu Arjun’s Rural Entertainer Sees Growth

After a lethargic week, Pushpa witnessed a growth in its collection on second Saturday of its theatrical run. On day 8, the film accumulated a collection between Rs 1.5-Rs 3.5 crore from the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana box office, making the total collection close to Rs 73.15 crore (share). Starring Tollywood's Icon Star Allu Arjun, the film grossed Rs 107.56 crore.

Despite a clash with Nani's Shyam Singha Roy and Ranveer Singh's 83, the rural entertainer managed to garner the attention of the audiences. Well now, the film's second weekend run in theatres might help it rake in more moolah. After doing an impressive business on Saturday, the film is expected to hold steady on Sunday, as Pushpa will have to go through another collection decline on Monday.

The Allu Arjun starrer started off its theatrical run garnering Rs 24.9 crore on its opening day. On days 2, 3 and 4, the film acquired Rs 13.70 crore, Rs 14.38 crore and Rs 6.92 crore from the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana box office. After an impressive weekend and witnessing a slight decline on Monday, the film collected Rs 3.87 crore, Rs 2.08 crore, Rs 1.9 crore and Rs 1.5 crore on days 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Dhananjay, Sunil, Ajay Ghosh, Rao Ramesh, Jagadeesh Prathap Bandara, Shatru, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Ajay, Sritej, Mime Gopi, Brahmaji and Malavika Wales are the supporting cast of the rural entertainer. Notably, Pushpa is Fahadh's debut film in Tollywood. South diva Samantha Ruth Prabhu is also a part of the film as she appears in the item number 'Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava'.

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa is bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers in association with Muttamsetty Media.