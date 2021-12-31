Pushpa Deleted Scene Featuring Allu Arjun Goes Viral, Fans Are All Hearts!

The makers of Pushpa on Friday (December 31) unveiled a deleted scene featuring Allu Arjun from the film. Sharing the intriguing visual, Mythri Movie Makers wrote on Twitter, "Pushpa Raj's attitude Check out #PushpaTheRise deleted scene https://youtu.be/SRhfmuStb1E Book your tickets now for the MASSive Blockbuster #PushpaBoxOfficeSensation."

In the 2-minute-4-second video, a moneylender can be seen abusing Pushpa Raj's (played by Allu Arjun) mother as she fails to repay the money. Further, he ends up revealing that her son is jobless, which leaves her in distress. Later, Pushpa is seen selling a few buffaloes and repaying the debt. He also demands the lender to announce to the whole villagers that the debt has been re-payed. When he refuses to do it, Pushpa thrashes him. Well, the footage has indeed impressed fans of the leading man who have also been sharing it through their social media handles while trending the hashtag #PushpaDeletedScenes.

On the other hand, fans have also requested the makers to include all the deleted sequences in the OTT version of the film. Mentioning it, a netizen wrote, "Please include all the deleted scenes in the OTT release, does not matter the run time as compared to the theatre release, the longer the better!!!" Sharing the same thought another user wrote, "Include this scene in OTT release....... Such an elevation scene how can you delete this??? If this scene plays in big screen that would be rampage scene🔥🔥🔥🔥 💥 AA swag."

Interestingly, another section of social media users also expressed disappointment over not including the power-packed sequence in the film. A netizen shared, "This is more intense, should have included in the movie."

Pushpa also starring Rashmika Mandanna, Sunil, Fahadh Faasil, Prakash Raj, Vennela Kishore, Dhananjay and Anasuya Bharadwaj is written and helmed by Arya fame Sukumar. Release on December 17, the film is running successfully in theatres.