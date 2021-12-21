Pushpa Deleted Scene: Makers Chop Out Chest Touching Sequence From The Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna Movie

Allu Arjun's latest film Pushpa is all over the news and the reason is obvious! The rural entertainer directed by Sukumar recently headed to the theatres and received a thumping response from the movie aficionados. Though the leading man's brand new avatar and intense performance in the film garnered immense love from the fans and cine-goers, what irked a section of the audience is a bold chest touching scene featuring Rashmika Mandanna and Allu Arjun.

Also known as the 'van scene', the sequence showed Srivalli (played by Rashmika) confessing her feelings to Pushpa Raj (Allu Arjun), post which he is seen touching the former's chest. Well, fans and the family audience were evidently disappointed with the sequence and even demanded the makers to edit it out. Well, after receiving wide criticism, the makers chopped off the controversial scene from the film and the new version was made available from Monday.

With the action being taken, fans are highly impressed and have been expressing their appreciation to the makers through social media.

Pushpa has been on a winning streak ever since it released in theatres. The box office collection of the film is also impressive. With its theatrical run in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana so far (4 days), the rural drama has collected a total share of Rs 59.90 crore and a total gross of Rs 89.55 crore.

Talking about Pushpa's cast and crew, the film bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers features Fahadh Faasil, Dhananjay, Sunil, Ajay Ghosh, Rao Ramesh, Jagadeesh Prathap, Shatru, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Ajay, Sritej and Mime Gopi in key roles. Released in Telugu and dubbed versions in Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil and Kannada, the film's technical crew include music composer Devi Sri Prasad, cinematographer Mirosław Kuba Brożek and editor Karthika Srinivas.