Pushpa Director Sukumar Announces Rs 1 Lakh Each For Crew Members!

Pushpa is running successfully in theatres. The film has been making quite a buzz on social media ever since it released in theatres. The rural entertainer starring Tollywood's Icon Star Allu Arjun was released on December 17.

A week after arranging a post-release event in Tirupati, the makers recently organized a 'Thank you' meet in Hyderabad, to celebrate the film's super success yet again. In the event, the cast and crew of the film including actors Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, director Sukumar and producer Naveen Yerneni were present.

The leading man and director were seen getting emotional during their respective address as they expressed gratitude for the immense support of the audiences and members of Pushpa. Sukumar during his heartfelt speech even announced Rs 1 lakh each for the set boys, light men and members who handled costumes and production, as a token of appreciation.

Ram Charan Shares About His Special Bond With RRR Co-Star Jr NTR!

Singer LV Revanth Gets Engaged, See Pics

The Pushpa director said, "It's an emotional journey and I am in tears. First of all, thanks to my wife Thabitha. As my wife, half of the credit goes to her for everything that I have done and succeeded in. Yesterday, Chiranjeevi Garu was telling me how positive Pushpa producers are. They (Naveen Yerneni and Ravi Shankar) indeed came and conquered the film industry and I believe it's not only because of their talent but because of the people they are. Also thanks to Devi Sri Prasad and lyricist Chandrabose for giving such chartbusters. It's not music it's pure magic. On this special occasion, I would like to announce Rs 1 lakh each for the set boys, light men and persons who handled production and costumes, to appreciate their efforts and support. My sincere thanks to the entire cast and crew for their immense efforts."

Well, Sukumar's heartfelt gesture is indeed winning the hearts of fans and netizens, with many appreciating him in this regard. During the same event, Allu Arjun expressed his gratitude towards Sukumar, who gave him his first major break in Arya (2004). Turning emotional the handsome hunk said, "After Arya, I think 5-6 years later I bought a car which costs Rs 85 lakh. When I held its steering to drive, I wondered how I came so far and the first person who crossed my mind was Sukumar garu. Darling without you I am nothing."