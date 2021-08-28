Pushpa: Fahadh Faasil’s Lethal Avatar As Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat IPS Is Here To Take Your Breath Away!

The makers of Pushpa: The Rise, led by Tollywood's Icon Star Allu Arjun had a special treat in store for fans. The team today (August 28) unveiled the first look poster of Fahadh Faasil's character Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat from the rural drama.

This morning, renowned production banner Mythri Movie Makers took to their Twitter handle to share Fahad's first look as Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat. The makers along with the first look had a tweet that read, "Meet the #VillainOfPushpa The most talented #FahadhFaasil turns into menacing BHANWAR SINGH SHEKHAWAT (IPS) to lock horns with our #PushpaRaj."

Talking about the poster, the actor has opted for a bald look for the character. As usual, Fahadh's eyes speak volumes as he looks lethal in the brand new avatar. As per the update, he will be playing the role of IPS officer Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat. Well, with his menacing look taking the internet by storm, fans are super excited and are eagerly waiting to see him lock horns with the leading man Allu Arjun on the big screens.

Meanwhile, Pushpa is currently slated to hit cinemas in December 2021 coinciding with Christmas. The film was earlier scheduled to be released on August 13 but was deferred due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Most Eligible Bachelor Release: Akhil Akkineni-Pooja Hegde's Romantic Drama To Hit Cinemas On THIS Date!

Sridevi Soda Center Day 1 Box Office Collection: Sudheer Babu's Film Gets An Impressive Opening

Rashmika Mandanna is playing the leading lady in the film that also features Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Dhananjay, Sunil, Harish Uthaman, Vennela Kishore and Anasuya Bharadwaj in key roles. The rural drama is being helmed by Sukumar.

With music composed by Devi Sri Prasad, the rural entertainer has cinematography and editing carried out by Miroslaw Kuba Brozek and editor Karthika Srinivas respectively. Talking about the film's updates, so far Introducing Pushpa Raj (Video introducing Allu Arjun's character Pushpa Raj), first single 'Daakko Daakko Meka' and Dhananjay's look poster as Jolly Reddy have been unveiled.