Pushpa: Fahadh Faasil To Play Allu Arjun's Villain In The Sukumar Directorial!

Pushpa, the highly anticipated upcoming Allu Arjun starrer has finally got its villain. Fahadh Faasil, the National award-winning Malayalam actor has been roped in to play the antagonist in Pushpa. The exciting update was announced by the production banner Mythri Movie Makers, through a special video posted on social media.

"Welcoming #FahadhFaasil on board for the biggest face-off." wrote Mythri Movie Makers in their social media post. Pushpa thus marks the Telugu cinema debut of Fahadh, who is one of the most sought-after talents of the South Indian film industry. If the reports are to be true, the National award-winner is not playing a quintessential baddie in the Sukumar directorial but has a performance-oriented role.

The producers of Pushpa, Naveen Yerneni, and Y Ravi Shankar said: "Fahadh Faasil has entertained viewers with varied films and earned tremendous acclaim along with it. It makes us very happy to welcome him into the world of Pushpa. We are confident that his portrayal of the villain will engage viewers in a way that's unique to his delivery of performance."

The cine-goers are highly excited to watch the Allu Arjun-Fahadh Faasil face-off in Pushpa, which is unarguably one of the most-awaited upcoming projects of the Telugu film industry. With Fahadh coming on board as the villain of Pushpa, the already famous Allu Arjun film will undoubtedly have an increase in demand in Kerala.

Pushpa, which is said to be a complete action thriller, features Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead opposite Allu Arjun. Devi Sri Prasad composes the songs and original score for the Sukumar directorial. Miroslaw Kuba Brozek is the director of photography. Pushpa is slated to hit the theatres on August 13, 2021, as an Independence weekend release.

Also Read:

Allu Arjun & Wife Sneha Reddy Celebrate 10th Wedding Anniversary; Pushpa Star Posts Photo With 'Cutie'

Allu Arjun To Team Up With Gautham Vasudev Menon For A Kollywood Project?