Pushpa Fight And Song Sequences Leaked Online; Makers Issue Strict Warning

Pushpa's first single 'Daakko Daakko Meka' (lyrical) made a massive entry to the online circuits amid all the hype and buzz. The release proved that it was worth all the wait as fans couldn't stop gushing over the big update. However, what caught the attention much before the song's release was its shocking leak which left the fans and followers of Allu Arjun gutted.

Well now, joining the league, the film's fight and song sequences have also been leaked online by miscreants. According to reports, a breathtaking fight sequence featuring the Icon Star has made its way online and is being shared on social media platforms. On the other hand, a video song sequence of 'Dakko Dakko Meka' has also reportedly leaked online, which has yet again flabbergasted many.

To express disappointment over the sudden leak of their films' (Sarkaru Vaari Paata and Pushpa) content, the makers took to their social media handle to issue a statement with a strict warning. They wrote, "The recent leaks of the film material of Sakaru Vaari Paata and Pushpa are condemnable and have highly disturbed us. It seems some miscreants are taking sadistic pleasure in leaking this content; thereby troubling us as well as killing the excitement and experience of our audience."For the unversed, earlier, Sarkaru Vaari Paata's Birthday Blaster was also leaked online hours before its release.

We are deeply disturbed by the recent leaks of our movie material online. We condemn it and have lodged a complaint against the same in the cyber crime department. The culprits would soon be booked by the law. Please do not encourage piracy.



- Team @MythriOfficial pic.twitter.com/FelB6ih0TD — Mythri Movie Makers (@MythriOfficial) August 15, 2021

The makers also shared that a complaint has been filed with the Cyber Crime Department in this regard. The statement further read, "At Mythri Movie Makers, we have taken the issue quite seriously and are taking strong steps to not only avoid such incidents in the future but also taking strong action against these pirates. We've lodged complaints with the Cyber crime Department as well, who have ensured a swift action to find the culprits and take stringent action against them."

Daakko Daakko Meka Review: Pushpa's First Single Is An Allu Arjun Show All The Way!

Pushpa First Single Leaked Online; Allu Arjun Fans Are Disappointed!

Mythri Movie Makers concluded the statement requesting audiences to not encourage piracy along with a strong message for the pirates. "We humbly request you all, our beloved audience, not to encourage piracy. To all the pirates who are directly and indirectly a part of this you will be found and punished by law", the makers added.

The Allu Arjun-led rural drama is directed by Sukumar. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna as his love interest. Pushpa is slated to release in December 2021 in 5 languages- Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi and Kannada.