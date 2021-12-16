Pushpa First Review Out: Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna’s Film Gets Blockbuster Response!

Pushpa, Allu Arjun's most awaited film is all set to grace the theatres on Friday (December 17). With the film making all the right noises, makers have pinned high hopes on the rural entertainer. The controversies around the film and its late promotions recently garnered a great deal of media attention. Well, ahead of Pushpa's worldwide release, what has caught the netizens' attention is its first review. Yes, you read that right!

Film critic Umair Sandhu, who is also a member of the Overseas Censor Board has now taken to his Twitter handle to share his review on the upcoming flick. Revealing that the unique selling point (USP) of Pushpa is Allu Arjun's intense acting chops, Sandhu tweeted, "USP of #Pushpa is #AlluArjun MINDBLOWING Performance, @iamRashmika Swag, Racy Story & Screenplay, Massy Action Stunts & @Samanthaprabhu2 HOT Item Song ! Go & Enjoy Winter Blockbuster. #PushpaTheRise."

Well, now that Pushpa has received a thumping response from the critic, fans of the actor are highly enthralled and are now waiting for D-day with bated breath. That's not all, excellent reports are also said to be coming in from the censor board. Well, if that's the case, then it is obviously great news for all Allu Arjun fans including us.

The first part, Pushpa: The Rise will release in Telugu along with its dubbed versions in Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada and Hindi languages. Directed by Sukumar, the film has Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady and renowned Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil as the main antagonist. Notably, the film marks his maiden Telugu venture. The film also has character actors like Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Dhananjay, Sunil, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Harish Uthaman, Shatru, Vennela Kishore and Sritej in key roles.

Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers are backing the project on a big scale.