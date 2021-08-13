Pushpa First Single Leaked Online; Allu Arjun Fans Are Disappointed!

Allu Arjun, the crowd-puller of Telugu cinema is all set to release the much-awaited Pushpa first single on August 13, Friday. As reported earlier the makers have announced that the first single of the Sukumar directorial will be revealed on August 13 at 11 AM. However, the Pushpa first single is now reportedly leaked online, to the much disappointment of Allu Arjun fans.

As per the latest updates, a 2-minutes long unclear version of the Daakko Daakko Meka song was leaked online ahead of its release. However, the makers have reportedly got the leaked version removed from all possible sources before it reached the viewers.

However, the leak has disappointed both the Allu Arjun fans and team members of Pushpa, who are eagerly waiting for the release of the first single. The Daakko Daakko Meka song, which is said to be a very unique number, is composed by the renowned musician Devi Sri Prasad. The first single is being released on August 13, as a birthday surprise to musician DSP.

Devi Sri Prasad, who announced the Pushpa first single release date with a special video, had revealed that the song is being released in five languages and sung by five different singers. The Telugu version is sung by Shivam, while Benny Dayal, Vishal Dadlani, Vijay Prakash, and Rahul Nambiar, have sung the Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam versions, respectively.