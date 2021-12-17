Pushpa Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download

Allu Arjun's latest offering Pushpa is all over the internet. Upon its release, the film has been getting favourable reviews from audiences and critics alike. Post the super success of his previous outing Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, Arjun has surely raised the bar and his stupendous performance as Pushpa Raj serves as proof.

Pushpa has also become the latest victim of piracy. Hour after its grand release, the rural entertainer leaked on various infamous websites and platforms like Movierulz, Tamilrockers and Telegram. Well, this is not the first time when a Telugu film released in theatres has leaked online before completing a day of its theatrical run. Earlier, films like Love Story, Akhanda, Most Eligible Bachelor, Vakeel Saab, SR Kalyana Mandapam and Pagal also fell prey to these and other piracy based websites.

Written and directed by Sukumar, Pushpa marks Allu Arjun's third outing with the director after Arya (2004) and Arya 2 (2009). Interestingly, Arya was the helmer's debut project in Telugu. Featuring Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady, Pushpa has Mollywood actor Fahadh Faasil as the main antagonist. The rural drama is high on action and also stars actors like Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Dhananjay, Sunil, Harish Uthaman, Vennela Kishore and Anasuya Bharadwaj in vital roles.

With score and soundtracks composed by Devi Sri Prasad, the film has cinematography and editing carried out by Miroslaw Kuba Brozek and editor Karthika Srinivas respectively. So far, the film's 4 songs have been released including 'Odu Odu Aadu', 'Srivalli', 'Saami Saami' and ''Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava' crooned by Shivam, Sid Sriram, Mounika Yadav, Nakash Aziz and Indravathi Chauhan respectively.

Released in 5 languages- Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi and Kannada, Pushpa's trailer was dropped on December 7.