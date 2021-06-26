Pushpa: Here’s A Massive Update Of Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna-Fahadh Faasil Starrer

After a short hiatus, director Sukumar and his team will be back on the sets of Pushpa. As per reports, the team will resume shooting from July 5 in Hyderabad and the schedule will last for up to 40 days. Let us tell you that the leading man of the film Allu Arjun will be joining the team post recovering from COVID-19, and lockdown 2.0 implemented by the state government.

Notably, the star will be playing the role of a redwood smuggler in the film. On the other hand, Rashmika Mandanna will essay a village belle in Pushpa. Interestingly, Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil whose inclusion was announced on March 21 will be seen as a forest officer. Though there is no official confirmation, reports are rife that the actor has taken up the role, which was initially offered to Vijay Sethupathi. For the unversed, the Tamil actor had opted out of the project owing to date issues. Interestingly, Fahadh will be making his Tollywood debut with the Sukumar directorial.

Coming back to Allu Arjun, the star will be seen in a never seen before avatar in Pushpa. Unlike his other films, where he mostly displays his romantic or soft side, the actor will be portraying a rough and tough character Pushparaj in the film.

Also featuring Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Dhananjay, Sunil, Harish Uthaman, Vennela Kishore and Anasuya Bharadwaj in key roles, the rural drama's technical team includes music composer Devi Sri Prasad, cinematographer Miroslaw Kuba Brozek and editor Karthika Srinivas. Notably, the film is currently slated to release on August 13, however, reports are rife that the makers might postpone the date the director might announce a new release date in the days to come.