Pushpa: Here’s Why ‘Boycott Pushpa In Karnataka’ Is Trending On Twitterverse

#BoycottPushpaInKarnataka is trending big time on social media. Kannada moviegoers have been expressing their disapproval over Allu Arjun's upcoming film Pushpa's release in Karnataka.

Apparently, the lesser theatrical counts for the film's Kannada version compared to its Telugu version has not gone down well with a section of social media users, who have been slamming the makers for giving their first preference to the film's original language rather than the state's.

Reportedly, the Kannada version of Pushpa only has three shows in Bengaluru. As per reports, no Kannada shows will be screened on Friday due to censor issue. On the flip side, its Telugu version is releasing in major centres of the state, which has also irked many.

Notably, another section of Twitter users has also expressed their support to Aana, India's first super-women movie (Kannada) which is also releasing on the same date as Pushpa. Well, going by the ticket selling platform BookMyShow's current booking status, tickets for most Telugu shows have already been sold out, which is indeed surprising given the ongoing protest on social media. As the Kannada audience' disapproval over the film's massive release in Telugu sets the Twitterverse ablaze, one will have to wait and watch to see if the makers alter their decision or face the music in the days to come.

Meanwhile, check out what Twitterati have to say!

If u want 2 release ur movie in Karnataka better release Kannada version more than any version. What is this? Telugu version200+ hindi vsn 10+ malayalam vsn 4+ tamil vsn 4+ & Kannada versn 3 shws just 3 that too in Karnataka 😡#BoycottPushpaInKarnataka #BoycottPushpaInKannada https://t.co/MW3scDHCVp — Sunil Kumar B.M. (ಸುನಿಲ್ ಕುಮಾರ್. ಬಿ ಎಂ.) (@sunny8197447891) December 16, 2021

This is an intended agenda to force people to watch in telugu. #BoycottPushpaInKannada #boycottpushpa @JayannaFilms — Sriman Narayana (@bellimagga) December 16, 2021

Dear @alluarjun, why are you dumping Telugu version in Karnataka when you have Kannada version?

You and your marketing team has got it all wrong.

This is not going well with Kannadigas. I won't watch Pushpa unless released in Kannada across Karnataka.#BoycottPushpaInKarnataka — ಶರಣ್ ಕನ್ನಡಿಗ (@sharankannadiga) December 16, 2021

Hey bro

Frst of all understand the problem..

We r not against AA or Telugu movies..

We r asking the distributors to release Pushpa in Kannada language...#BoycottPushpaInKarnataka #BoycottPushpaInKannada — Believer 💛KFI❤️ (@the_single_boy) December 16, 2021

Earlier this week, Allu Arjun made headlines after he was shamed by one of the reporters of Kannada media, for arriving late to the venue and making others wait for nearly 2 hours. In a viral video, the actor was even seen immediately apologizing to the media persons. He said, "My private jet couldn't take off at the right time due to fog and I didn't even know that the program (press meet) was going to start early. I would like to apologize to the entire media for keeping you all waiting for so long."

Pushpa directed by Sukumar and featuring Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead will hit the cinemas on December 17.