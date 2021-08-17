Pushpa Leaked Videos: Allu Arjun Gets Irked, Gives Strict Order To The Team!

Looks like Icon Star Allu Arjun is definitely not happy with the recent leak of Pushpa's content. Of late, the film made headlines after its first single 'Daakko Daakko Meka' was leaked online much before its release. On the other hand, a few action sequences were also leaked my miscreants which had bothered many including the fans of the Tollywood superstar. Soon after the leak, the makers took to their social media handles to express disappointment and issued a strict warning against the wrongdoers.

Well now, if reports are to be believed, the sudden leak of Pushpa's important content has irked the Stylish Star who has now ordered the team to keep their mobile phones outside the post-production room so as to avoid further leaks. Reportedly, he has also asked the makers to tighten security, especially at the sets. Moreover, the crime branch is currently investigating the complaint filed by Mythri Movie Makers.

Earlier, the makers had requested audiences to not encourage piracy. In the tweet shared along with the statement, the team wrote, "We are deeply disturbed by the recent leaks of our movie material online. We condemn it and have lodged a complaint against the same in the cybercrime department. The culprits would soon be booked by the law. Please do not encourage piracy."

Pushpa is all set to release in December on the occasion of Christmas. Though the official release date is yet to be announced, the rural drama will be out in languages including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi and Kannada. Directed by Sukumar, the film has Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady. Allu Arjun will be seen playing the role of a rough tough lorry driver involved in red sandalwood smuggling.

Also starring Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Dhananjay, Sunil, Harish Uthaman, Vennela Kishore and Anasuya Bharadwaj, Pushpa has Fahadh Faasil as the main antagonist. The film's cinematography and editing are carried out by Miroslaw Kuba Brozek and editor Karthika Srinivas respectively. Devi Sri Prasad is composing music for the film.