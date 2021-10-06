Pushpa: Nora Fatehi All Set To Shake A Leg With Allu Arjun, Charges A Bomb For The Item Number!

Looks like Nora Fatehi is all set to return to Telugu cinema. If the latest grapevine is anything to go by, the makers of Pushpa recently approached the actress for a dance number. Though an official confirmation about her inclusion is awaited, reports are rife that Nora has quoted a whopping sum of Rs 2 crore, which is said to have surprised even the team members.

Reportedly, the makers are yet to revert on the same, however, considering her popularity chances are high that she might be a part of the film. If the rumour turns out to be true, Nora will be seen shaking a leg with Allu Arjun, and it undoubtedly is going to be a feast for the eyes, given that the two actors are excellent dancers and are known for their scintillating dance moves.

On the other hand, this will mark the actress' 7th outing in Telugu. She earlier appeared in songs including 'Ittage Rechchipodam' (Temper), 'Manohari' (Baahubali: The Beginning), 'Kiruku Kick' (Kick 2), 'Napere Pinky' (Sher), 'Nokkey Dochey' (Loafer) and 'Door Number' (Oopiri). Well, fans are super excited with the ongoing buzz and are now eagerly waiting for the big announcement.

On a related note, Nora was previously seen in Bhuj: The Pride of India that released in Disney+ Hotstar. The dancing doll will next be seen in Satyameva Jayate 2.

Talking about Pushpa, recently the makers shared a special update of the film. According to the update, the film's second single 'Srivalli' featuring Rashmika will be out on October 13. Notably, 'Daakko Daakko Meka' the first single from the Allu Arjun-starrer was released on August 13. Also starring Fahadh Faasil, Dhananjay and Prakash Raj, the rural drama will hit the screens on December 17.