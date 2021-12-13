Pushpa Pre-Release Business Report: Allu Arjun Starrer Does A Massive Business Before Its Big Release!

Pushpa, one of the highly anticipated films of Allu Arjun is all set to grace the theatres on December 17. After teasing audiences with chartbuster songs and an intriguing trailer of the entertainer, the team is all set to woo the cine-goers with its massive release in cinemas. Written and directed by Sukumar, the rural drama has already made headlines much before hitting the big screen, and this time for its stupendous pre-release business.

As per reports, the high-octane action entertainer has accumulated Rs 40 crore, Rs 18 crore and Rs 12.5 crore from Nizam, Ceded and Uttar Andhra respectively. The film has done a massive business of Rs 106 crore in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. With its business in the rest of India region and overseas, Pushpa has acquired Rs 25 crore, which is indeed impressive. Notably, the film's worldwide business sums up to Rs 131 crore. According to reports, the theatrical rights of other language versions have been sold for Rs 20 crore (approx).

Here's the worldwide pre-release business report of Pushpa.

Nizam: Rs 40 crore

Ceded: Rs 18 crore

Uttar Andhra: Rs 12.5 crore

Guntur: Rs 9 crore

East: Rs 8 crore

West: Rs 7 crore

Krishna: Rs 7.5 crore

Nellore: Rs 4 crore

AP/TS: Rs 106 crore

Rest of India: Rs 12 crore

Overseas: Rs 13 crore

Worldwide: Rs 131 crore

Well, the fancy number is said to be Allu Arjun's career-best figures. With Pushpa doing a massive business much before its worldwide release, fans of the actor have pinned high hopes on the upcoming project.

Backed by Mythri Movie Makers in association with Muttamsetty Media, the film features Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Dhananjay, Sunil, Anasuya Bharadwaj and Harish Uthaman in key roles. Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be making a special appearance in the item number 'Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava', also featuring the Icon Star.