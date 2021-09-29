Pushpa: Rashmika Mandanna’s First Look Out, The Diva Looks Promising As Srivalli

It's here! The most awaited update of Pushpa is finally out. As promised on Tuesday (September 28), the makers of Allu Arjun's forthcoming film today (September 29) took to their Twitter handle to unveil the special poster of the leading lady Rashmika Mandanna as the raw and rustic Srivalli.

In the intriguing poster, the beautiful actress can be seen getting ready as she wears the accessories and attire kept on a plate. Unlike her previous films' posters, where she mostly emanates her cute avatar, the diva donning a red blouse and light saffrons skirt looks super serious in the latest one.

Sharing the big update of the film, the makers wrote on Twitter, "Our fiercest #PushpaRaj's heart melts at the sight of his love Meet @iamRashmikaas #Srivalli." Tagging the main cast and crew of the film, the team also used the viral hashtags including #SoulmateOfPushpa #PushpaTheRise #ThaggedheLe.

Directed by Sukumar, the rural drama marks Allu Arjun's maiden collaboration with the National Crush. Rashmika will be seen playing his ladylove in the highly anticipated film.

Let us tell you that the film will be out in two parts, and the first instalment has been re-titled Pushpa The Rise: Part 1. Earlier, Pushpa's deadly antagonists Fahadh Faasil and Dhananjaya's first look as Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat IPS and Jolly Reddy respectively were released by the makers. Also, Allu Arjun's first glimpse and look as Pushpa Raj was also unveiled weeks back.

Also featuring Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Sunil, Harish Uthaman, Vennela Kishore and Anasuya Bharadwaj in key roles, the film has music composed by Devi Sri Prasad, while cinematography and editing carried out by Miroslaw Kuba Brozek and editor Karthika Srinivas respectively.

Meanwhile, Pushpa is currently slated to hit cinemas in December 2021 coinciding with Christmas. The film was earlier scheduled to be released on August 13 but was deferred due to the COVID-19 pandemic.