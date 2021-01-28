Pushpa Release: Allu Arjun To Make A Deadly Entry On August 13!

The big news is here! Allu Arjun's highly anticipated film Pushpa is all set to hit the theatres on August 13, 2021. Announcing the massive news, the Stylish Star took to his social media handles and shared, "#PUSHPA loading in theatres from 13th August 2021. Excited to meet you all in cinemas this year. Hoping to create the same magic one more time with dearest @aryasukku & @ThisIsDSP."

The actor also shared a brand new poster of the film along with the tweet. In the picture, Allu Arjun looks absolutely unrecognizable as he essays a rough tough role in the film. The actor is seen donning curly hair with a messy beard look that goes perfectly with his deadly and never-seen-before avatar.

Well, with the poster and the news of the release going viral on social media, fans can't keep calm and are expressing their love for the popular actor by trending hashtags of #Pushpa and #AlluArjun.

Directed by Rangasthalam fame Sukumar, the film features National Crush Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady. Though it is not officially confirmed yet, grapevine suggests that Bunny will be portraying the role of an aggressive lorry driver and an uber-cool stylish young man in the film. It is said that the two shades will be contrasting to each other and will be one of the highlights of Pushpa, which is majorly connected to the climax sequence.

Backed by Mythri Movie Makers, Pushpa will be released in 5 different languages- Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. The music for the film has been composed by Devi Sri Prasad.

On a related note, Allu Arjun's upcoming projects include ICON with Venu Sriram and #AA21 with Koratala Siva.

