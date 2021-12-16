Pushpa’s ‘Oo Antava’ Controversy: Maadhavi Latha’s Sensational Comment On Samantha’s Item Song Goes Viral!

Pushpa's recently released track 'Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava' featuring Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Allu Arjun has ended up being a hot topic of discussion on social media. The actors featured, music director Devi Sri Prasad and lyric writer Chandrabose were even highly slammed as the song's lyrics portrayed men as lustful beings. It was even rumoured that the track was 'targeted' towards Naga Chaitanya, Samantha's ex-husband. On the flip side, the Men's Association had filed a lawsuit against the team demanding a ban on the song.

Though the makers have been tight-lipped about the controversy around the song, recently during his media interaction in Chennai for Pushpa's promotion, Allu Arjun amusingly spoke about it. Replying to one of the reporters who queried about the controversy, he said, "It's true. Whatever is written in the song as lyrics are true."

Well now, the latest to comment on the controversy is none other than actress Maadhavi Latha, who is known for her bold statements and tongue in cheek remarks. Recently, the actress took to her Facebook handle extending support to Samantha's song.

Justifying 'Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava', Maadhavi stated that she would go ahead and file cases on those who have objected to the track and even filed complaints against it. She also questioned why people never reacted to songs that humiliated women.

Well, her reaction has indeed garnered a lot of attention with many appreciating her on one side, while a few criticizing.

Pushpa directed by Sukumar will release in cinemas on December 17. Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil will be seen playing key roles in the entertainer.