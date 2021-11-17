Pushpa: Samantha Ruth Prabhu To Dance With Stylish Star Allu Arjun In Sukumar’s Next

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Pushpa has been making headlines since it was announced. For the unversed, the Sukumar directorial will be the first Pan-India film of the Stylish Star's career. After roping several big stars in the film, the makers have now welcomed Samantha Ruth Prabhu on board.

Yes, you read that right! On November 16, 2021, Pushpa makers officially announced that Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been roped in for a special dance number in the flick. The production house of Pushpa, Mythri Movie Makers shared this delightful news on Instagram with a note. They captioned the post as, "A big Thank You to the supremely talented @samantharuthprabhuoffl garu for accepting our request and doing this sizzling number in #PushpaTheRise 💥 #PushpaTheRiseOnDec17."

The sweet note for Samantha Ruth Prabhu reads, "We reached out to Samantha Garu and she gleefully agreed to come on board owing to the rapport we developed over time. We are super excited to announce that Samantha garu is going to light up the screen with Icon star Allu Arjun in the fifth single. This would be the first special song appearance in her career and we are leaving no stone unturned to make it truly special and memorable." (sic)

According to the latest updates, Samantha Ruth Prabhu will soon be joining the sets of Pushpa to finish the shoot of a special dance number with Allu Arjun composed by Devi Sri Prasad aka DSP. After this announcement, fans are eager to see Sam and Allu together on the big screen.

Talking about Pushpa, the film also stars Fahadh Faasil as the main antagonist. The Sukumar directorial will be released in two parts. The first part of Pushpa is scheduled to release on December 17, 2021 in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada.