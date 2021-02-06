Pushpa Shoot Update: Makers Of Allu Arjun Starrer Announce Wrap Up Of Two Hectic Schedules

Makers of Allu Arjun's highly awaited film Pushpa recently took to their social media handles to announce the wrap up of two hectic schedules which were shot in Rampachodavaram and Maredumilli (both in East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh).

Expressing gratitude towards all support, cooperation and love received from the people of the two regions, the makers shared a special note that read, "Team Pushpa has wrapped up two hectic schedules in agency areas of Rampachodavaram and Maredumilli during November 2020 and January 2021. We'd like to extend our gratitude to the tribals and the administration for their support and cooperation without which, smooth completion of our shoot wouldn't have been possible. Thank you Rampachodavaram and Maredumilli, we will be surely back again."

Well, the thank you note has now gone viral on social media and fans and followers of Allu Arjun are wishing the team all the success for the project. On the other hand, another section of social media users were also seen requesting the makers to drop a video (teaser/trailer) update of the film.

Starring Stylish Star Allu Arjun and National Crush Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles, the rural entertainer is helmed by Rangasthalam fame Sukumar. Backed by Mythri Movie Makers, Pushpa will have a massive release on August 13, 2021, in 5 languages- Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. Celebrated music director Devi Sri Prasad has composed songs and background score for the film.

The director of photography is Miroslaw Kuba Brozek (Polish), while the editing for the Allu Arjun-starrer has been carried out by Karthika Srinivas. The other cast of Pushpa includes Arya, Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Sunil, Dhananjay, Harish Uthaman and Vennela Kishore.

