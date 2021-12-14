Pushpa Star Allu Arjun Issues Statement As His Fans Got Injured At Fan Meet Event

Allu Arjun, who is currently busy promoting his upcoming pan-India film, Pushpa - The Rise, has recently issued an official statement on Twitter after his fans got severely injured following the cancellation of a meet-and-greet event at the N-Convention Center in Madhapur, Hyderabad. For the unversed, the incident occurred when the event organisers, who allegedly got permission from the cop to allow only 200 people for the event. However, he let nearly 2000 people enter the venue.

The Telangana Today report states that the organisers had to cancel the program and photo session due to some unforeseen reasons. Well, the decision left the Stylish Star Allu Arjun fans angry. After learning about the issue, Allu Arjun felt bad and issued a clarification on Twitter.

The Pushpa star's statement reads, "I got to know about the unfortunate incident of my fans getting injured at a fan meet event today. My team is personally monitoring the situation and keeping me updated. Henceforth, I will take a lot of care to ensure that such incidents don't happen again. Your love and admiration is my biggest asset, and I am never going to take them for granted."

Allu Arjun's upcoming film, Pushpa is creating a solid buzz amongst the masses. Pushpa - The Rise is releasing on December 17, 2021, in five languages Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. Directed by Sukumar, the film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Sunil, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Dhananjay and others in key roles. On Monday, the makers shared a teaser of the much-awaited song 'Oo Antava' featuring Allu Arjun and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Pushpa - Part 1's trailer is already out and fans are loving the Stylish Star's never-seen-before avatar. After this, we can't wait to see audiences' responses to Pushpa.