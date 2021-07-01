Pushpa Team To Resume Shooting From First Week Of July; Allu Arjun Starts Prepping!

Post the super success of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (2020), fans and followers of Allu Arjun are eyeing his next Pushpa. Written and directed by Sukumar, the rural drama will have Stylish Star playing a rough and tough role.

The film's shooting was halted owing to the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown imposed in the two states (Andhra Pradesh and Telangana). Well now, as the lockdown has been lifted, the team is gearing up to return to the sets to complete the remaining portions. According to reports, the film's shooting will resume from the first week of July. Reportedly, Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna will be a part of the next schedule, which will take place in Hyderabad.

Apart from that, it is also said that Bunny has started prepping for the film by hitting the gym to work on his physique required for Pushpa. Interestingly, the actor is currently getting training under the supervision of a popular fitness coach. For the unversed, the superstar will be joining his team post recovering from COVID-19. Allu Arjun had tested positive for COVID-19 on April 28 and later recovered after following a strict quarantine.

Coming back to Pushpa, 80 percent of the film's shooting has been completed with only a few high octane sequences and dance numbers left to be shot. Also featuring Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Dhananjay, Sunil, Harish Uthaman, Vennela Kishore and Anasuya Bharadwaj in key roles, the rural drama's technical team includes music composer Devi Sri Prasad, cinematographer Miroslaw Kuba Brozek and editor Karthika Srinivas.

The film is currently slated to release on August 13, however, reports are rife that the makers might drop the plan and announce a new release date in the days to come.