Pushpa Trailer Launch: THIS Bollywood Actor Might Grace The Big Event!

Less than a month remains for Pushpa's worldwide release. The Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna-starrer will release in cinemas on December 17. Though there were speculations around the rural drama's yet another postponement, the makers have confirmed that the film will be out in theatres on the previously announced date.

Well, if reports are to be believed, the cast and crew of the film will kick start the promotional activities by the end of November or early December. Reportedly, the makers are planning some mind-blowing events and update releases for the film. According to the latest buzz on the internet, Bollywood's energy-hub Ranveer Singh will be gracing the trailer launch event of the film. Rumours are rife that the handsome actor will be unveiling the special update in an event, which might take place in either Mumbai or Hyderabad. However, an official confirmation regarding the buzz is awaited.

Recently, the film's fourth single 'Eyy Bidda Idhi Naa Adda' was released which garnered a terrific response from the netizens and fans of the Icon Star. Earlier, tracks including 'Daako Daako Meka', 'Srivalli' and 'Saami Saami' were well received by music aficionados and even trended big time on music streaming platforms. Devi Sri Prasad has composed music for the film.

Rangasthalam director Sukumar has penned and directed the rural entertainer, which is being backed by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media. For the unversed, the film marks the director and actor's third collaboration after Arya (2004) and Arya 2 (2009).

The star-studded cast of Pushpa includes Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Dhananjay, Harish Uthaman, Sunil, Vennela Kishore, Anasuya Bharadwaj and Sritej. Interestingly, Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be shaking a leg with Allu Arjun in the film.

The Allu Arjun-starrer will be out in two parts. The first instalment has been titled Pushpa: The Rise.