Pushpa Twitter Review: 10 Tweets You Must Read Before Watching Allu Arjun’s Rural Entertainer!

Pushpa is finally out! The most awaited film of the year graced the theatres on Friday (December 17). The rural entertainer's leading man Allu Arjun, who is known for his power-packed performances has come up with a never-seen-before character of Pushpa Raj in his latest release.

Fans and followers of the actor have been gushing over him, and it is all thanks to his intense acting chops, unconventional gestures, whistle-worthy dialogues, dance prowess, incredible on-screen presence and of course, the brand new avatar which he has nailed to utter perfection. On the flip side, what has garnered huge applause from the audience is the way he has aced the Chittoor dialect.

His performance in the film has absolutely given the cine-goers an edge of the seat experience, and the credit also goes to the unique concept, gripping storyline and crisp narration. On the other hand, actors like Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Dhananjay and Anasurya Bhardwaj too have enchanted the audience and kept them glued to the big screens with their respective acting stints. The Malayalam actor has been getting immense love from fans, who are highly impressed with his performance in his debut Telugu venture. Well, he raises the bar with every project and he surely has repeated the magic on the big screen yet again. The action sequences, the capture by Mirosław Kuba Brożek, music tuned by Devi Sri Prasad and sharp editing by Karthika Srinivas too have done complete justice to the film.

Well, fans have been flocking to the theatres to catch the first day first show of Pushpa, and most of them have already started sharing their reviews via Twitter. Another section of social media users has also been sharing spoilers of the film which are being highly slammed. The Allu Arjun-starrer has struck well with the audience and the opening box office collection is going to be a record-breaking one, as per various film analysts.

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa is backed by renowned banner Mythri Movie Makers.

Planning to watch Pushpa this weekend? Let's hear it from the audience who have already watched the film.