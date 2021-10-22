Pushpa: Vishnu Manchu Admits He Felt Jealous When Allu Arjun Announced The Film!

MAA's (Movie Artistes' Association) newly elected president Vishnu Manchu has yet again made headlines, this time for his comments about Tollywood's highly anticipated film Pushpa and its leading man Allu Arjun.

Openly admitting that he was jealous of Bunny, when he announced the rural drama, the Mosagallu actor shared, "He is a very good friend and we often chat on phone and share what's happening in each other's lives. But when Allu Arjun made the announcement of his pan-India film Pushpa, I felt very jealous. He took a great leap as a film star and reached various stages. He is in a position to compete with a Bollywood star like Aamir Khan. I felt really proud of him and immediately texted him saying that 'I am jealous but I am proud of you'."

Vishnu and Allu Arjun share a warm camaraderie, and they have been spotted exchanging pleasantries during award nights and events. It is to be noted that the actor had won the MAA elections after beating Prakash Raj, who was backed by the Mega family. Well, after winning the elections, Vishnu has been evidently trying his best to impress the Mega family members with his gestures and remarks.

Recently, the actor had shared a video featuring Pawan Kalyan on Twitter which had gone viral. Revealing the reason behind it, the actor said that he wanted to surprise the Power Star fans. He had also quashed all the rumours about being ignored by the superstar, as he shared that they did not talk on the stage because of the protocol and Kalyan had wished him before the MAA elections.