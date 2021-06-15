Pushpa Vs KGF? Uppena Director Compares Allu Arjun Starrer To Yash’s Blockbuster Film!

After the super success of his film Uppena, Buchi Babu Sana has yet again made headlines for his remark about Pushpa. Claiming that he has watched the rough cuts of Allu Arjun-starrer, the director reportedly shared in one of the clubhouse groups that the rural drama is equivalent to 10 KGFs.

Praising the character designing, hero elevation, high octane action sequences and music composition of Devi Sri Prasad, Buchi stated that the film will surely leave the audience in awe once it releases on the big screen. He further appreciated director Sukumar for his extraordinary writing skills and the way the film has turned out. For the unversed, Buchi Babu Sana has earlier worked with Sukumar as his assistant director.

Pushpa: Allu Arjun To Dance With Disha Patani To Megastar Chiranjeevi's Song?

Prashanth Neel Spills The Beans On Prabhas' Salaar And Yash' KGF

Well now, with his remark taking the internet by storm, fans of Allu Arjun are highly elated and are eagerly waiting to witness a never-seen-before extravaganza in theatres. On the other hand, with his comparison of Pushpa with blockbuster actioner KGF, many are waiting to see if the Stylish Star's film actually beats the Yash-starrer at the box office.

Talking more about Pushpa, the film features an ensemble cast including National Crush Rashmika Mandanna, Mollywood actor Fahad Faasil, Prakash Raj, Sunil, Harish Uthaman and Jagapathi Babu. Backed by renowned production banner Mythri Movie Makers, the film will release on August 13 in 5 languages- Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada. The technical team of Pushpa includes cinematographer Miroslaw Kuba Brozek and editor Karthika Srinivas. Reportedly, the film's sequel will release in 2022.

On a related note, KGF's second part KGF: Chapter 2 is directed by Prashanth Neel. Though the film was expected to release on June 16, the makers had to postpone the date owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown. The film will feature Srinidhi Shetty, Prakash Raj, Anant Nag and Bollywood actors Sanjay Dutt, and Raveena Tandon.