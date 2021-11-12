Pushpaka Vimanam Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download

Pushpaka Vimanam starring Anand Deverakonda in the lead role released in theatres on Friday (November 12). With its theatrical release, the comedy thriller is having a tough contest with Kartikeya Gummakonda's Raja Vikramarka and Dulquer Salmaan's Kurup (Malayalam).

The Anand-starrer has been getting mixed response from the audiences. Though many are impressed with the performances of the actors especially the leading man, netizens have also been expressing disappointment over the film's storyline. Many also opine that Anand has been sidelined in the latest release. Well, the film written and directed by Damodara has leaked on infamous piracy based websites including Telegram, Tamilrockers and Movierulz, which might not hinder its collection at the box office.

Radhe Shyam: Prabhas Fan Writes Suicide Note Over The Film's Update Delay

Raja Vikramarka Twitter Review: Here's How Netizens Reacted To Kartikeya Gummakonda-Tanya Ravichandran's Film!

Pushpaka Vimanam is not the first film to get leaked on these notorious websites. Earlier, films like Pagal, Most Eligible Bachelor, Love Story, SR Kalyana Mandapam, Seetimaarr were also leaked on the same platforms.

The film revolves around a government school teacher, who finds himself in trouble when his wife elopes on the day of their marriage. How he manages to get out of the tricky situation forms the crux of the story. The real-life inspired drama is backed by Vijay Deverakonda, Govardhana Rao Deverakonda and Vijay Mattapally.

Also featuring Geeth Saini, Saanve Megghana, Sunil, Naresh Vijay Krishna, Harsh Vardhan, Giridhar and Abhijeet, the film's pre-release event was held in Hyderabad and was graced by Icon Star Allu Arjun.

Pushpaka Vimanam's trailer was released on October 30. The film's tracks including 'Aaha', 'Silakaa' and 'Kalyanam' were well-received by the netizens.