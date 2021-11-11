Pushpaka Vimanam Twitter Review: 10 Tweets You Must Read Before Watching Anand Deverakonda’s Film!

Anand Deverakonda's latest outing Pushpaka Vimanam has become the talk of the town for all obvious reasons. Based on real-life stories, the family entertainer has been winning hearts ever since it released in theatres. Helmed by debutant director Damodara, the comedy thriller released today (November 12) and has been getting a stupendous response from all corners. General audiences and critics have been sharing favourable reviews on social media, and it serves as proof that the film is indeed worth the hype and all the celebration.

The film's unique concept, well-crafted storyline, narration, performances of the actors and music has been getting huge appreciation from netizens. Anand with his intense yet quirky avatar has yet again enthralled the audiences.

Pushpaka Vimanam follows a government school teacher Sundar, whose wife elopes on the day of their marriage. Things take a turn for the worse, when he is accused of a crime. How he gets out of the tricky situation forms the crux of the story. Earlier during his interaction with a leading tabloid, the director revealed that the stories were highly inspired by news articles, which he had found by chance.

Bigg Boss 5 Telugu Voting Results: Kajal And Maanas In Bottom Two!

Pushpa Release: Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna Starrer To Get Postponed?

The Anand-starrer has been making huge buzz for quite some time now. The actor's brother and actor Vijay Deverakonda, who is also one of the producers of Pushpaka Vimanam, was seen promoting the film in full swing lately. Co-produced by Govardhana Rao Deverakonda and Vijay Mattapally, the comedy entertainer also stars Geeth Saini, Saanve Megghana, Sunil, Naresh Vijay Krishna, Harsh Vardhan, Giridhar and Abhijeet in prominent roles.

Heading to theatres to watch Pushpaka Vimanam? Check out these 10 tweets to know how Anand Deverakonda's film is performing in cinema halls.

On a related note, Deverakonda was previously seen in Middle-Class Melodies which was released on Amazon Prime Video.