Radhe Shyam: Here’s How Much Makers Of Prabhas Starrer Have Spent For Over 26 Humongous Sets!

Prabhas is undeniably one of the most loved actors down south. Popularly known as Rebel Star, the actor recently made headlines for his endorsement policies, which left fans nothing but proud and impressed.

Well now, the star has yet again got the social media buzzing, all thanks to his upcoming film Radhe Shyam. If latest reports are to be believed, the makers have spent close to Rs 106 crore for as many as 26 sets of the film. Considering the massive amount spent and humongous sets erected for the Prabhas-starrer, fans are expecting a never-seen-before extravaganza on screens. Let us add that the film's release has been currently postponed owing to the second wave of COVID-19 and the subsequent restrictions. Radhe Shyam was initially slated to release on July 30, 2021.

On a related note, reports also suggest that the team is left with a 10-day shoot which will commence once the required cast and crew members are ready to fly down to Hyderabad.

Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the film features Pooja Hegde as the leading lady. Also starring Sachin Khedekar, Krishnam Raju, Jayaram, Priyadarshi, Bhagyashree, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Murali Sharma and Sasha Chettri in important roles, the romantic drama is backed by UV Creations and T-Series. Releasing in 5 languages- Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam, the technical team of Radhe Shyam includes music composers Justin Prabhakaran, Mithoon (only Hindi), cinematographer Manoj Paramahamsa and editor Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao. Set in 1970's Europe, the film was extensively shot in Hyderabad, Italy and Georgia. Made on a budget of Rs 350 crore, Radhe Shyam was officially announced on September 5, 2018 as #Prabhas20.

Meanwhile, Prabhas is super busy with his other upcoming projects including Prashanth Neel's Salaar, Om Raut's Adipurush and Nag Ashwin's #Prabhas21.