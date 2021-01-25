Radhe Shyam: Man Dupes Aspiring Actors In The Name Of Auditions To Act With Prabhas

Renowned production company T-Series has reportedly filed a complaint against a man who falsely claimed to be associated with the team, and duped many in the name of auditions for their upcoming film Radhe Shyam.

As per reports, the person allegedly took money from aspiring actors on the pretext of providing roles in the Prabhas-starrer, by using fake identity card and letterhead of the company. The imposter allegedly demanded photographs of the aspirants and even asked them to keep their passports ready, saying that they might have to travel abroad for the shoots. Reports say that the person sent QR codes to the victims and demanded advance money for the auditions.

Assistant Police Inspector VR Gaikwad of Amboli (Maharashtra) police station has reportedly confirmed that a complaint has been registered by T-Series. The company came to know about the fraudulent activity after a couple of people approached their Andheri West Office.

Reportedly, a case has been registered under IPC (Indian Penal Code) sections 419 (Punishment for cheating by personation), 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 465 (Punishment for forgery), 468 (Forgery for purpose of cheating), and 477 (Fraudulent cancellation, destruction etc of will, authority to adopt or valuable security).

On a related note, Radhe Shyam directed by Radha Krishna Kumar features Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles. The film presented by Krishnam Raju under Gopi Krishna Movies (Telugu) and Bhushan Kumar under T-Series (Hindi) is backed by UV Creations.

The other cast of Radhe Shyam includes Bhagyashree, Jagapathi Babu, Satyaraj, Jayaram, Sachin Khedekar, Beena Banerjee, Murali Sharma, Riddhi Kumar, Priyadarshi Pullikonda and Sasha Chettri. The film is slated to hit the theatres in 2021 in 4 languages including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi.

