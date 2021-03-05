Radhe Shyam: Man Who Duped Aspiring Actors Promising A Role With Prabhas Arrested In Mumbai

A month after reports surfaced regarding a person who falsely claimed to be associated with renowned production company T-series, the police has now confirmed the arrest of the wrongdoer. The 24-year-old was arrested for allegedly duping many in the name of auditions for Prabhas' Radhe Shyam.

Confirming the arrest of the accused Harshad Anand Sakpal alias Pritesh Jain, the police stated that the person took money from aspiring actors and convinced them by using fake identity card and letterhead of the company. An officer from Amboli Police Station was quoted by Mid-day as saying, "We have arrested the accused Pritesh Jain, whose real name is Harshad Anand Sakpal. We took his custody from Nashik. He is a history-sheeter and was arrested in another case. He had created a fake letterhead of T-series movie studio to lure struggling actors with the role of Prabhas' brother in Radhe Shyam."

He further said that even an advertisement was shared on Instagram through which many struggling actors contacted him. Harshad allegedly demanded photographs and visas of the aspirants informing them that the shoot will take place abroad and therefore, they will have to keep their passports ready. In order to convince them, the imposer also asked for the aspirants' COVID-19 status.

The officer added, "A number of aspiring actors contacted him. He then even sent them a QR code and asked them to send money for the audition. Once the money reached his account, he would block their mobile numbers."

Harshad has been booked under cheating and forgery and is currently taken into custody to investigate further and also to probe the involvement of others in the case.

Reportedly, T-series came to know about the fraudulent activity after a few people approached their office in Andheri West.

