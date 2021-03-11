Radhe Shyam New Poster: Prabhas Releases Special Poster Of His Next On The Occasion Of Maha Shivratri

Prabhas and Pooja Hegde-starrer Radhe Shyam is all set to hit the screens on July 30, 2021. Ever since the makers have announced its release date, fans can't keep calm to see Prabhas in a romantic avatar. Amidst all, the Rebel Star recently shared a new poster of Radhe Shyam on the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri 2021.

The Baahubali actor took to Instagram and wrote, "On the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri, delighted to share new poster from #RadheShyam with you all."

In the above poster of Radhe Shyam, the lovely pair Prabhas and Pooja Hegde can be seen lying on the snow. The Rebel Star is looking handsome in a brown jacket and yellow t-shirt while Pooja looks beautiful in a red woollen jacket. Radhe Shyam's new poster is giving love vibes and has left fans excited to witness the love story on the big screen.

Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, Radhe Shyam also features Sathyaraj, Bhagyashree, Murali Sharma, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Sachin Khedekar and others in supporting roles. The film will release in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi.

Talking about the lead star's upcoming projects, Prabhas will next be seen in several pan-India projects like Adipurush with Om Raut, Salaar with Prashanth Neel and an untitled sci-fi film with Nag Ashwin. If reports are to be believed, he is also in talks with director Siddharth Anand, who is making an action-drama with Hrithik Roshan, produced by Yash Raj Films.

On the other hand, Pooja Hegde will be sharing screen space with Salman Khan in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. She is also a part of Rohit Shetty's directorial Cirkus opposite Ranveer Singh. Moreover, Pooja will also be seen in Telugu films Most Eligible Bachelor and Acharya.

