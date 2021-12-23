Radhe Shyam Poster Out Today, Dive Deep Into The Mystical Eyes Of Prabhas!

"I'm not god, but I'm not one of you either." This goosebumps-inducing dialogue of Prabhas left the audience in much intrigue for the film. The makers of the film released another interesting poster of the film today. In the poster, we can see Prabhas having control over all planetary bodies including the moon.

The highly anticipated trailer of the magnum opus Radhe Shyam is finally up for release today. The makers have been playing hide and seek with the audience on what will be seen in the film.

Till now, we have seen a few glimpses of the mighty Prabhas as a mysterious lover boy Vikram Aditya, which can be termed something extraordinary, we have never seen in Indian cinema. The glimpses convey the storyline of a unique love story. In the trailer, we will see how the story is going to be unwrapped, and the mystery created in the sneak peeks will be unsolved.

Fans and audiences have been waiting with abated breath for Radhe Shyam to be hit the theatres.

Gulshan Kumar and T-Series present Radhe Shyam, a UV Creations production. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and edited by Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Vamsi and Pramod, the movie releases on January 14, 2022.