Radhe Shyam: Prabhas Fan Writes Suicide Note Over The Film’s Update Delay

A Prabhas fan from Andhra Pradesh penned a suicide note addressing Radhe Shyam's makers UV Creations over the film's update delay. In the picture of the note that has gone viral on social media, the unidentified person has named the makers and director Radha Krishna Kumar as responsible for his suicide.

In the letter, he has also mentioned that despite fans' incessant plea, the makers failed to unveil any updates of the film, which had disappointed him. According to the latest reports, the fan also shared the suicide note on his Twitter handle but later deleted it after receiving flak from netizens. His note also left many worried, who were seen consoling and averting him from taking any extreme step.

Coming back to Radhe Shyam, if reports are anything to go by, the first single featuring Prabhas will be out on November 15. Though an official confirmation is awaited, rumours are rife that the team is currently busy working on the highly anticipated update. The film's teaser was released on the occasion of the leading man's 42nd birthday (October 23)

The Prabhas-starrer will release on January 14 coinciding with the Sankranti festival. Also featuring Pooja Hegde, Krishnam Raju, Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarshi, Bhagyashree, Murali Sharma, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Sathyan and Raaj Vishwakarma, the romantic thriller will have a release in 5 languages including Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil and Kannada.

Backed by UV Creations and T-Series, Radhe Shyam has music composed by Justin Prabhakaran and Mithoon, while the photography and editing departments are headed by Manoj Paramahamsa and editor Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao respectively.

On a related note, Prabhas also has a string of exciting projects like Prashanth Neel's Salaar, Nag Ashwin's Project K, Om Raut's Adipurush and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit.

Worried about your mental well-being or of someone you know? Help is just a call away. Reach out to the nearest mental health specialist at COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ)- 0832-2252525, Parivarthan- +91 7676 602 602, Connecting Trust- +91 992 200 1122/+91-992 200 4305 or Sahai- 080-25497777/ SAHAIHELPLINE@GMAIL.COM.