Radhe Shyam: Prabhas-Pooja Hegde Starrer’s Release In Trouble?

Just recently, the shoot of Radhe Shyam resumed in Hyderabad. The leading lady of the romantic drama Pooja Hegde shared the big news through her Instagram handle, and fans indeed couldn't keep calm. Though nothing was revealed about Prabhas, the latest reports suggest that the actor is yet to join the team.

According to reports, the film is now left with 10 days of shoot that requires Prabhas. Reportedly, the next shoot schedule will be planned according to his availability, which will mostly happen by the end of July or August. Apart from the shoot, the team has to work on the VFX (Visual Effects) process that requires a lot of time. So far only 50 percent of the VFX work has been completed.

Though the film was initially slated to release on July 30, the team had to postpone the date owing to the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown that further delayed Radhe Shyam's shooting. It is said that the release date will be fixed according to the shoot and VFX works completion. The makers will also have to check on the dates blocked by other films to finally lock a release date, which might prove an arduous task. Several big films have already locked dates and if makers of Radhe Shyam take too much time to decide on the release, the romantic drama might be again pushed back. Rumours are also rife that the film might only hit by the end of 2021 or early 2022.

Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the film features an ensemble cast including Sachin Khedekar, Krishnam Raju, Jayaram, Priyadarshi, Bhagyashree, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Murali Sharma and Sasha Chettri. Backed by UV Creations and T-Series, the Prabhas-starrer will have a massive release in 5 languages- Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. The technical team of the film includes music composers Justin Prabhakaran, Mithoon, cinematographer Manoj Paramahamsa and editor Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao.