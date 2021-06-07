Radhe Shyam: Prabhas Starrer Gets Massive Offer From OTT Giant; The Amount Will Give You Goosebumps!

Looks like makers of one of the highly anticipated films Radhe Shyam are currently exploring scope of the film's OTT release. Wondering why we are saying so? Well, as per the latest grapevine, one of the producers of the film was recently approached by a leading OTT giant. It is said that the team of Radhe Shyam was offered a fancy deal of Rs 400 crore for all its rights. Though there is no confirmation regarding the meeting and deal, reportedly, the offer is being discussed among the producers of the film.

Let us tell you that Radhe Shyam is being made on a budget of Rs 350 crore and considering the big offer made amid the current unforeseeable situation of COVID-19, the team might change their mind about the film's theatrical release. It is to be noted that a delay in the release of such a high-budget film might also impact the film financially.

On the other hand, the romantic drama is touted to be an audio-visual treat for the audience and therefore, its release on any OTT platform might not do justice to the handwork that has been put in on the project. Well, as the latest buzz on social media leaves fans of Prabhas in uncertainty, many are expecting an official clarification about the same from the makers.

Featuring Pooja Hegde, Krishnam Raju, Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarshi, Bhagyashree, Murali Sharma, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Sathyam and Sasha Chettri, the film is written and directed by Radha Krishna Kumar. With music composed by Justin Prabhakaran, Mithoon and cinematography carried out by Manoj Paramahamsa, the film is currently slated to hit the theatres on July 30, 2021 in 5 languages- Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.