Radhe Shyam: Prabhas To Play A Vintage Car Dealer In The Radha Krishna Kumar Directorial?

Rumours have been rife about Radhe Shyam's brand new poster release. If latest reports are anything to go by, the makers will soon be dropping a poster along with the new release date of the film. Let us add that the Prabhas-starrer was earlier scheduled to release on July 30, but was postponed indefinitely due to the pandemic.

Well, amid red-hot rumours what we hear are details about the Rebel Star's role in the film. According to reports, the handsome hunk will be playing a vintage car dealer in the romantic drama. In one of the posters released earlier, he was shown seated over a vintage car, and now with the buzz doing the rounds, looks like it is indeed true . Also, multiple reports suggest that a train will be playing a key role in Radhe Shyam, which is said to be based on the time travel concept. Though it is not known, buzz claims that Vikramaditya (Prabhas) and Prerana's (Pooja Hegde) love story will also bloom from here.

Set in the backdrop of 80s Europe, the film features Pooja as the female lead. Helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the ambitious project is made on a budget of Rs 350 crore. With an ensemble cast including Sachin Khedekar, Krishnam Raju, Jayaram, Priyadarshi, Bhagyashree, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Murali Sharma and Sasha Chettri, the romantic drama is bankrolled by UV Creations and T-Series. The technical team of Radhe Shyam includes music composers Justin Prabhakaran, Mithoon, cinematographer Manoj Paramahamsa and editor Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao. The Prabhas-starrer will have a massive release in 5 languages- Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.