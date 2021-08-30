Radhe Shyam: Prabhas Treats Fans With A Brand New Poster On The Special Occasion Of Janmashtami!

Prabhas sprung a surprise today (August 30) as he unveiled a brand new poster of his highly anticipated film Radhe Shyam on the occasion of Janmashtami. The Rebel Star took to his Instagram handle to release the poster along with a special wish for his innumerable fans.

He wrote, "Janmashtami with this gorgeous poster brought to you by yours truly, #RadheShyam."

Director Radha Krishna Kumar also dropped the stunning poster and tweeted, "As we celebrate Janmashtami, let Vikramaditya and Prerna teach you a new meaning of love! Here's wishing you all a very #HappyJanmashtami! #RadheShyam Starring #Prabhas &@hegdepooja."

As we celebrate Janmashtami, let Vikramaditya and Prerna teach you a new meaning of love! 💕

Here's wishing you all a very #HappyJanmashtami! #RadheShyam



Starring #Prabhas & @hegdepooja pic.twitter.com/PmuQzeplkc — Radha Krishna Kumar (@director_radhaa) August 30, 2021

Talking about the poster release on the occasion, Kumar said, "We have worked very hard and left no stone unturned in ensuring that we bring audiences a theatrical experience they won't forget. Radhe Shyam comes to theatres on 14th January 2022 and we are so excited to present the poster of the film on a special day like Janamashtami."

Well, the poster featuring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde is nothing short of a visual treat. In the Janmashtami-themed poster, the handsome actor can be seen donning a black tuxedo, while the diva looks otherworldly in a navy blue ball gown. Indeed, the duo's chemistry looks fresh and ethereal and fans indeed can't wait to see them together on the big screen when the film releases next year. Radhe Shyam will hit the marquee on January 14, 2022 coinciding with the festival of Sankranti. Made on a budget of Rs 350 crore, the film will be out in 5 languages- Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam. Initially, the film was expected to release on July 30, but was deferred due to the second wave of pandemic.

The star of the moment, Radhe Shyam is written and directed by Radha Krishna Kumar. Set in the backdrop of the 80s, the romantic entertainer features fine actors like Sachin Khedekar, Krishnam Raju, Jayaram, Priyadarshi, Bhagyashree, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Murali Sharma and Sasha Chettri. Shot extensively in Italy, Georgia and Hyderabad, the Prabhas-starrer is bankrolled by UV Creations and T-Series.

With music composed by Justin Prabhakaran and Mithoon, the film has breathtaking sequences captured by Manoj Paramahamsa, who is also helming Pooja Hegde's another upcoming film Beast starring Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role.

Meanwhile, Prabhas also has Adipurush, Project K and Salaar in the pipeline.