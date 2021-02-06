Radhe Shyam Pre Teaser: It’s Time To Know What Is In Prabhas’ Heart [Watch]

Prabhas-starrer Radhe Shyam is creating a solid buzz amongst the masses. A couple of days ago, we had reported that the teaser of Rebel Star's next will release on February 14, 2021, on the occasion of Valentine's Day. And now, the makers have officially confirmed the same by releasing the pre teaser of Radhe Shyam.

In the pre teaser, Prabhas can be seen walking on the street and spreading his charm with an adorable smile. The makers tell his fans that we have seen his action in previous movies like Baahubali and Saaho, but now it's time to know his heart. In the pre teaser of Radhe Shyam, Prabhas is wearing a red jacket, white t-shirt and black jeans.

Radhe Shyam is an intense love story, in which Prabhas will reportedly play the role of a palm reader Vikramaditya whereas Pooja Hegde will portray princess Prerana. The makers have already released the first look of both the characters and beats of Radhe Shyam. It has indeed left his fans excited for the songs of the film.

Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, Radhe Shyam also stars Pooja Hegde as the female lead, while Bhagyashree, Murali Sharma, Kunaal Roy Kapur and others in pivotal roles. The film is produced by UV Creations, Bhushan Kumar, Vamsi and Pramod. The Prabhas-starrer is all set to release in Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam and Tamil.

