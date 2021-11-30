Radhe Shyam’s ‘Nagumomu Thaarale’ Teaser Out: Second Single To Release On December 1!

Just one day to go and you will get to witness the highly anticipated love anthem of the year 'Nagumomu Thaarale' on your screens. Radhe Shyam's second single announcement was made on November 29. Sharing the big news, the makers (UV Creations) tweeted, "The season of love arrives with this #LoveAnthem. Gear up for love song of the year."

Along with the tweet, the team also released a 24-second teaser of the song in five languages including Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil and Hindi. In Kannada and Malayalam, the song has been titled 'Naguvantha Thaaraye' and 'Malarodu Saayame' respectively. While in Tamil and Tamil, the melodious track will be out as 'Thiraiyoadu Thoorigai' and 'Ashiqui' respectively. Though the song in all regional languages is tuned in a like manner, the Hindi version rendered by Arijit Singh and Mithoon seems very unique from the rest. The Bollywood song is penned, composed, created and arranged by Mithoon.

Talking about the Telugu version tuned by Justin Prabhakaran, the song is crooned by Sid Sriram and has lyrics by Krishna Kanth. The song has been shot in a picturesque location and features the leading actors Prabhas and Pooja Hegde. The duo's irresistible chemistry, the track's soothing music and the breathtaking visuals are a few of the many highlights of the teaser. The glimpse has surely impressed the actors' eagerly waiting fans for sure. The song is trending at No 3 on YouTube at the time of writing.

Well, how excited are you about 'Nagumomu Thaarale'? Tell us in the comment section below.

The Prabhas-starrer will release on January 14 coinciding with the Sankranti festival. Also featuring Krishnam Raju, Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarshi, Bhagyashree, Murali Sharma, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Sathyan and Raaj Vishwakarma, the romantic thriller directed by Radha Krishna Kumar will have its release in 5 languages.