Radhe Shyam’s Third Single ‘Udd Jaa Parindey’ Released!

Radhe Shyam is one such film, which has some great songs. After releasing two great songs, 'Aashiqui aa Gayi' and 'Soch Liya' the makers of the film have released yet another song from the film. While the previous two songs were romantic songs, 'Udd Jaa Parindey' is a travel song and we can very confidently say that it will be in your playlist while travelling.

The video of the song has some great picturesque locations, where we see Vikramaditya (Prabhas) meandering around some of the most scenic locations in the world. Prabhas is seen having the most fun in his life as in one scene he is seen dancing in the video and in the other, he is seen snowboarding. This song will definitely become the next travel song as the vibe and music of the song is very soothing, will create a sensational and fantasizing mood around you, and can make your journey more exciting.

Pushpa's 'Oo Antava' Controversy: Maadhavi Latha's Sensational Comment On Samantha's Item Song Goes Viral!

Pushpa: Allu Arjun Says 'Amitabh Bachchan Ji Inspires Me A Lot'

It is after such a long time that the audience will see such an avatar of Prabhas in a film, in his recent past works the actor was seen doing a lot of action and was seen only romancing one girl, while after looking at this song, we can definitely say that Vikramaditya (Prabhas) can be seen chatting up a few women.

The makers released the teaser yesterday, and since then the social media has been filled with comments with an eagerness to watch the entire song. While there is still a lot of things that the song will have, this song 'Udd Jaa Parindey' is surely wanting us to see more in the film.

Radhe Shyam will hit the screens on January 14, 2022. It's a multi-lingual film, helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar, presented by Gulshan Kumar, and T-Series. It is produced by UV Creations. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Vamsi, and Pramod.