Radhe Shyam Shoot To Start From Today In Hyderabad; Prabhas And Pooja Hegde To Join The Team!

Post yet another hiatus though short, Prabhas is all set to resume the shoot of his highly anticipated film Radhe Shyam. Reportedly, the last leg of the shooting featuring the Rebel Star and Pooja Hegde will kick off today (June 25) in Hyderabad.

Earlier this morning, the leading lady took to her Instagram stories to share about the same as she posted a video of the airport passenger pathway and wrote, "Time to get back to work #RadheShyam." As per reports, a 10-day shoot has been scheduled which will also have a romantic track to be shot.

Prabhas Is All Praise For His Co-Star Pooja Hegde After Watching Radhe Shyam

Pooja Hegde Shares A Fun Collage Of Her Poses Made By Fans, Wishes Happy Yoga Day!

Let us tell you that the film was earlier slated to hit theatres on July 30 this year, however, the makers had to postpone the release owing to the second wave of COVID-19 and subsequent delay in shooting. If reports are to be believed, the team will decide on the new release date, once the team completes the shoot. As of now, Radhe Shyam is expected to release during the festive occasion of Dussehra. However, an official announcement is yet to be made by the team.

Written and directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the romantic drama features an ensemble cast including Sachin Khedekar, Krishnam Raju, Jayaram, Priyadarshi, Bhagyashree, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Murali Sharma and Sasha Chettri. Produced by UV Creations and T-Series, the film will have a massive release in 5 languages- Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. Notably, the technical team members of the Prabhas-starrer are music composers Justin Prabhakaran, Mithoon, cinematographer Manoj Paramahamsa and editor Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao.

Meanwhile, Prabhas' upcoming projects include Prashanth Neel's Salaar, Om Raut's Adipurush and Nag Ashwin's #Prabhas21. As of Pooja Hegde, the actress is also a part of Most Eligible Bachelor, Acharya along with Bollywood films Cirkus and Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and Tamil film Beast.