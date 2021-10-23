    For Quick Alerts
      Radhe Shyam Teaser Featuring Prabhas As Vikramaditya To Be Out Today At 11:16 AM

      Prabhas turned 42 today (October 23, 2021) and on this special day, the makers of Radhe Shyam have decided to give a big birthday treat to the Rebel Star fans. The makers are releasing the much-awaited Radhe Shyam's teaser, in which Prabhas will be featuring as Vikramaditya.

      The Radhe Shyam teaser will be out today at 11:16 am on all the social media handles, and fans will get to know who is Vikramaditya.

      Radhe Shyam Teaser Featuring Prabhas As Vikramaditya To Be Out Today At 11:16 AM

      Talking about Radhe Shyam, the film also stars Pooja Hegde as the female lead. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the pan-India film will be released on January 14, 2022, on the occasion of Sankranthi. Produced by UV Creations and T-Series, Radhe Shyam also stars Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Murali Sharma, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Sathyan, Flora Jacob, Raaj Vishwakarma, Sasha Chettri, Priyadarshi and Krishnam Raju.

      The romantic film has music composed by Justin Prabhakaran and Mithoon. Radhe Shyam will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada.

      Story first published: Saturday, October 23, 2021, 10:28 [IST]
      X