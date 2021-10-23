Radhe Shyam Teaser Featuring Prabhas As Vikramaditya To Be Out Today At 11:16 AM

Prabhas
turned
42
today
(October
23,
2021)
and
on
this
special
day,
the
makers
of
Radhe
Shyam
have
decided
to
give
a
big
birthday
treat
to
the
Rebel
Star
fans.
The
makers
are
releasing
the
much-awaited
Radhe
Shyam's
teaser,
in
which
Prabhas
will
be
featuring
as
Vikramaditya.
The
Radhe
Shyam
teaser
will
be
out
today
at
11:16
am
on
all
the
social
media
handles,
and
fans
will
get
to
know
who
is
Vikramaditya.
Talking
about
Radhe
Shyam,
the
film
also
stars
Pooja
Hegde
as
the
female
lead.
Directed
by
Radha
Krishna
Kumar,
the
pan-India
film
will
be
released
on
January
14,
2022,
on
the
occasion
of
Sankranthi.
Produced
by
UV
Creations
and
T-Series,
Radhe
Shyam
also
stars
Sachin
Khedekar,
Bhagyashree,
Murali
Sharma,
Kunaal
Roy
Kapur,
Sathyan,
Flora
Jacob,
Raaj
Vishwakarma,
Sasha
Chettri,
Priyadarshi
and
Krishnam
Raju.