Radhe Shyam Teaser: Is Rebel Star Prabhas The Reason Behind The Delay?

Not too long ago, Radhe Shyam director Radha Krishna Kumar shared regarding the highly awaited teaser of the film. Confirming that the teaser will arrive soon, the young filmmaker had tweeted, "Teaser update is on the way, guys!! Very very soon, till then just be patient!! I promise your wait be worth a million smiles. #radheshyam."

Though the fans were expecting the teaser to release on the special occasion of Sankranti, the makers failed to unveil any updates. Well, if rumours have anything to do with reality, the lead actor of the film Prabhas was not impressed with the teaser cut of the film and even suggested a few changes, which is said to have delayed the release. As the film is touted to be a romantic-drama, the teaser is now expected to release on Valentine's day (February 14, 2021). Notably, the Radhe Shyam team is currently busy with the post-production work.

The film presented by Krishnam Raju under Gopi Krishna Movies (Telugu) and Bhushan Kumar under T-Series (Hindi) is backed by UV Creations. Featuring Pooja Hegde as the leading lady, Radhe Shyam is slated to hit the theatres in 2021 in 4 languages including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi.

The other cast of the highly anticipated film includes Bhagyashree, Jagapathi Babu, Satyaraj, Jayaram, Sachin Khedekar, Beena Banerjee, Murali Sharma, Riddhi Kumar, Priyadarshi Pullikonda and Sasha Chettri.

On a related note, Prabhas has a slew of projects in his kitty including Adipurush with Om Raut, Salaar with KGF director Prashanth Neel and Prabhas 21 with Mahanati director Nag Ashwin.

